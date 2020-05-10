Gov. De Wine COVID-19 Update (from 5/7/2020)

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, MD, MPH, today(5/7/20) announced the next phase of the Responsible RestartOhio plan as it relates to restaurants, bars, and personal care services.

As part of today’s announcement, Governor DeWine reminded Ohioans that COVID-19 is still incredibly dangerous and stressed the importance of continuing to exercise safe health habits as different sectors of the economy begin to reopen.

“Reopening Ohio is a risk, but it’s also a risk if you don’t move forward. We’re on a dangerous road that has never been traveled before in Ohio and the danger is that we relax and stop taking precautions,” said Governor DeWine. “All of us collectively control this. I ask you to take calculated risks and make good judgments. Continue social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing face coverings. If you aren’t concerned with what happens to you, do it for others.”

RESTAURANTS/BARS:

Restaurants and bars in Ohio will be permitted to reopen as follows:

Outdoor dining: May 15

Dine-in service: May 21

To ensure that these establishments operate in the safest manner possible, Governor DeWine’s Restaurant Advisory Group created a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for restaurant and bar owners to follow. The full list of mandatory and recommended best practices can be found at coronaviurs.ohio.gov.

PERSONAL CARE SERVICES:

Personal care services such as hair salons, barbershops, day spas, nail salons, and tanning facilities may reopen on May 15.

To ensure that these establishments operate in the safest manner possible, Governor DeWine’s Personal Services Advisory Group created a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for personal care service providers to follow. The full list of mandatory and recommended best practices can be found at coronaviurs.ohio.gov.

CURRENT OHIO DATA:

There are 22,131 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 1,271 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 4,140 people have been hospitalized, including 1,167 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Video of today’s full update, including versions with foreign language closed captioning, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.