Gov. DeWine Celebrates 42nd Annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day

(PORT CLINTON, Ohio)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz, Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker, and leaders from the conservation and tourism industry to celebrate the 42nd annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day. This annual event highlights the importance of protecting and improving Lake Erie, and its fish and wildlife resources.

The event was co-sponsored by the Division of Wildlife, Lake Erie Shores & Islands, and the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association.

“Each year, Fish Ohio Day celebrates Lake Erie’s world-class fishing and the many agencies and organizations that are dedicated to keeping the lake healthy and beautiful,” said Governor DeWine. “The day offers an opportunity to experience the lake’s great fishing firsthand.”

“Lake Erie is renowned as the Walleye Capital of the World and is a premier recreation destination,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “As someone who fishes the lake frequently, I can say that it boasts the best walleye fishing in the country.”

(Governor DeWine fishing during Fish Ohio Day)

Exceptional hatches in the past six of eight years have contributed to an abundance of 2- to 4-year-old fish ranging in size from 15 to 22 inches. Larger fish from the 2015 and earlier hatches provide chances to reel in a Fish Ohio qualifying walleye (minimum 28 inches).

This year, Governor DeWine fished with Captain Peg VanVleet, owner of Blue Sky Charters based out of Port Clinton. Captain VanVleet also serves as vice president of environmental issues for the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association.

The health of Lake Erie is a top priority for Governor DeWine’s administration through the H2Ohio initiative which aims to develop long-term, sustainable solutions to improve water quality in Lake Erie and its tributaries.

Fish Ohio Day began in 1979 by Governor James A. Rhodes. The event’s focus has remained on the conservation and management of Lake Erie fishing. More information about Lake Erie fishing is available at wildohio.gov.