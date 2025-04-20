Gov. DeWine Declares April 20-26 as Ohio State Parks Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has officially proclaimed Sunday, April 20 through Saturday, April 26 as Ohio State Parks Week, celebrating the natural beauty, recreational opportunities, and conservation efforts that make Ohio’s 76 state parks treasured destinations for families and adventurers alike.



“Our state parks are among Ohio’s greatest assets,” said Governor DeWine. “They are open every day, offer free admission, and provide wonderful experiences from peaceful hikes and wildlife watching to boating, fishing, and family camping. I encourage all Ohioans to take time this week to explore and enjoy Ohio’s beautiful state parks.”





The boardwalk and observation tower at Maumee Bay State Park on the Lake Erie Coast.



Administered by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Ohio’s state parks span forests, lakeshores, prairies, and scenic rivers—offering something for every visitor. Whether it’s paddling on a quiet morning, hiking under budding spring canopies, or relaxing around a campfire, Ohio State Parks Week is the perfect time to reconnect with the outdoors.





The interpretive center at Great Council State Park which is Ohio’s 76th state park. The park celebrates Ohio’s pioneer past and Shawnee history.



“The Buckeye State is full of opportunities to get outside and explore,” said Lt. Governor Jim Tressel. “Ohio State Parks Week is a perfect time to visit your favorite state park or travel to a different part of Ohio and enjoy one you haven’t been to yet.”





The Eco-Discovery Center at Salt Fork State Park will open to the public Tuesday, April 22.



One of the highlights of this year’s celebration is the grand opening of the Eco-Discovery Center at Salt Fork State Park on Tuesday, April 22, at 10 a.m. This new, hands-on educational space will provide visitors of all ages with opportunities to learn more about Ohio’s natural resources and wildlife through interactive exhibits and programming.



“Ohioans are lucky to have such a diverse and accessible park system,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “With 76 locations and no entrance fees, our Ohio state parks offer a gateway to Ohio’s great outdoors. There’s no better way to celebrate spring than to get outside and experience what makes each of our parks unique.”



Ohio is one of just a few states in the nation that does not charge an entrance fee for its state parks. Whether it’s your first visit or your fiftieth, there’s never been a better time to explore Ohio’s natural wonders, right in your own backyard.



For more information about Ohio’s state parks and to find other upcoming events, visit ohiostateparks.gov.



The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 76 state parks and waterways.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

