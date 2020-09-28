NBX WaterShedsun
Gov. DeWine Issues Statement

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court:

“As President of the United States, President Trump has the constitutional obligation to put forward a U.S. Supreme Court nominee, and I applaud his selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is both highly qualified and highly respected. In addition to her distinguished judicial career, Judge Coney Barrett is a mother of seven, a constitutional scholar, and an esteemed law professor.

“Judge Coney Barrett’s prior writings and judicial opinions show that she will interpret the law fairly and impartially, and I urge the U.S. Senate to act quickly to confirm her nomination.”

