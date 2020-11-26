NBX WaterShedsun
Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted Declare Thanksgiving Day as a Day of Prayer, Gratitude, & Remembrance

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted issued a proclamation today that declares Thanksgiving Day 2020 as a Day of Prayer, Gratitude, and Remembrance. 

The proclamation recognizes the resilience and determination of Ohioans who are taking necessary steps to emerge from this crisis, care for their fellow citizens, and support Ohio’s healthcare workers. The proclamation also encourages Ohioans to pause and acknowledge those currently suffering from COVID-19 and those who are grieving the deaths of loved ones who have died because of the virus.

Proclamation

 

