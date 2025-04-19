North Baltimore, Ohio

April 19, 2025 11:25 pm

The District Update – Water Shed
BVHS Wellness Park TOP
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Logo
Temporary
June 2023 Left Rail
OB You’re Expecting
Resize
Amplex Fiber June 2024
Sept. 2023
Size Update
Sept. 2023

Gov. DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Town and Country Fire District Lieutenant Paul Charles Mickolick

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Town and Country Fire District Lieutenant Paul Charles Mickolick, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Wayne County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower today, and will remain until sunset on the day of his funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.

Flag lowering

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website