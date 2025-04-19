Gov. DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Town and Country Fire District Lieutenant Paul Charles Mickolick

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Town and Country Fire District Lieutenant Paul Charles Mickolick, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Wayne County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower today, and will remain until sunset on the day of his funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.