North Baltimore, Ohio

March 4, 2024 12:51 pm

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Temporary
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Sept. 2023
Resize
June 2023 Left Rail
Size Update
Ol’ Jenny
OB You’re Expecting
Fiber Locator
Logo
Sept. 2023

Gov. DeWine Statement on Death of Former Speaker Charles Kurfess

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement following the death of Former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Charles Kurfess:

“Fran and I are saddened to hear of the death of former Ohio House Speaker Chuck Kurfess. Chuck was a true public servant who represented Northwest Ohio so very well, serving in both the House and as Wood County Common Pleas Judge. As Speaker, he always looked at the big picture of what was best for all Ohioans and for our children. Through the years when I visited Bowling Green, I would often see him, and I always enjoyed our conversations. He always stayed in touch with what was going on in Ohio, and I appreciated his wise counsel over the years. Fran and I extend our sincerest condolences to Chuck’s family.”

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website