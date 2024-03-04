Gov. DeWine Statement on Death of Former Speaker Charles Kurfess

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement following the death of Former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Charles Kurfess:

“Fran and I are saddened to hear of the death of former Ohio House Speaker Chuck Kurfess. Chuck was a true public servant who represented Northwest Ohio so very well, serving in both the House and as Wood County Common Pleas Judge. As Speaker, he always looked at the big picture of what was best for all Ohioans and for our children. Through the years when I visited Bowling Green, I would often see him, and I always enjoyed our conversations. He always stayed in touch with what was going on in Ohio, and I appreciated his wise counsel over the years. Fran and I extend our sincerest condolences to Chuck’s family.”