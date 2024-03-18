North Baltimore, Ohio

March 18, 2024

Water Shed
Governor Declares State of Emergency in 11 Counties

 

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a proclamation today declaring a state of emergency across 11 counties impacted by last week’s severe weather. 

The counties include: 

  • Auglaize
  • Crawford
  • Darke
  • Delaware
  • Hancock
  • Licking
  • Logan
  • Mercer
  • Miami
  • Richland
  • Union

The declaration orders all relevant State departments and agencies to lend their services, equipment, supplies, and personnel as necessary to assist in the response and recovery effort. Agencies providing support include the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Ohio Department of Administrative Services.

In addition, Governor DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to help Logan County officials with the clean up of storm debris on public property. An assessment team from the 200th REDHORSE Squadron was deployed to Logan County this morning to conduct an assessment of needed support. 

