Governor DeWine Announces Spectator Variance for Browns and Bengals

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals have been granted a variance to the state sports order that will allow a total of up to 6000 spectators at two home games.

The variances allow no more than 1500 spectators in each side of the stadium. Fans must use the designated entrance for their ticket. In addition, all fans must wear a mask in accordance with state regulations. Games included in the variance include:

September 17th: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

September 27th: Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns

October 4th: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

October 25th: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

“This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks.”

DeWine spoke with leadership of both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals organizations to inform them of the variances.