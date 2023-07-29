Governor DeWine Celebrates the Walleye Capital of the World

(PORT CLINTON, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted celebrated the 43rd annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day in Port Clinton recently, alongside Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz, Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker, and other leaders from the conservation and tourism industries. This annual event highlights the importance of protecting and improving Lake Erie and the lake’s fishery.

“Fish Ohio Day provides a great opportunity to experience the world-class fishing on Lake Erie and highlight the partnerships working to keep the lake healthy,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “It is also a day to renew our commitment to improving water quality in Lake Erie and across the state through the H2Ohio initiative.”

The event is co-sponsored by the Division of Wildlife, Lake Erie Charter Boat Association, and Shores & Islands Ohio. Participants in the day’s festivities enjoyed walleye fishing on Ohio’s Great Lake thanks to 21 licensed charter boat captains who donated their boats for use during the event.

“Lake Erie is one of the most productive fisheries in the world and one of my favorite places to fish,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “The day offers a chance to celebrate the incredible resource we have right in our backyard.”

Lake Erie is renowned as the Walleye Capital of the World and is a premier recreation destination. Ohio’s portion of the lake boasts the best walleye fishing in the country. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife manages public fisheries in Ohio’s inland waters, along the Ohio River, and on Lake Erie, and annually monitors Lake Erie’s walleye population to guide management decisions. Exceptional walleye hatches for seven of the past nine years have contributed to an abundance of 15- to 24-inch fish. Larger fish from the 2015 and earlier hatches provide chances to reel in a Fish Ohio qualifying walleye (minimum 28 inches).

The health of Lake Erie is a top priority for Governor DeWine’s administration through the H2Ohio initiative which aims to develop long-term, sustainable solutions to improve water quality in Lake Erie and its tributaries.

Fish Ohio Day was started in 1979 by Governor James A. Rhodes. The event’s focus has remained about the conservation and management of the Lake Erie fishery. More information about Lake Erie fishing is available at wildohio.gov.