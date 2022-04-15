Governor DeWine: “I Have COVID-19”

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 by his personal physician.

Governor DeWine has been experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, head ache, body aches, and a sore throat.

Early this evening (4/15/22), Governor DeWine received a monoclonal antibody treatment.

To follow CDC COVID-19 diagnosis protocol, Governor DeWine is in quarantine.

First Lady Fran DeWine is experiencing no symptoms and has tested negative.

Both Governor DeWine and Mrs. DeWine are fully vaccinated, each having received the two-dose vaccination and a booster shot.