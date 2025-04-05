Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Tressel Urge Ohioans to Prepare for Severe Weather and Flooding

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—As severe weather continues to impact Ohio, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jim Tressel are urging Ohioans to prepare for ongoing rainfall and flash flooding this weekend, particularly in the southern half of the state.

A storm system that has been churning over the Midwest has already dropped significant rainfall throughout Ohio and is expected to bring continued heavy rain across the state this weekend. While this storm system is not expected to bring record levels of flooding, it is expected to cause moderate flooding, which hasn’t occurred in Ohio since 2021.

“Because this weather system has been lingering over Ohio, the ground is already saturated. More water will cause more flooding,” said Governor DeWine “I encourage everyone to pay close attention to this storm system and be prepared.”

“It’s important to be ready for every situation,” said Lt. Governor Tressel. “Flash flooding can happen very quickly. It’s important to never drive, walk, or wade through flood water.”

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) offers the following safety tips:

Learn and practice evacuation routes, shelter plans, and flash flood response. Gather supplies, including non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, and water for several days, in case you must leave immediately or if services are cut off in your area.

Know where you can seek safe shelter in the event of a flood. Pay attention to changing conditions and listen for updates. If you are under a flood warning, seek shelter immediately.

Have a family communication plan. Make sure everyone knows what the plan is and has each other’s phone numbers to remain in contact with each other.

Check on your neighbors and family members. Check on older neighbors to make sure that they have enough food, medicine, and water to get through the next week. Ask if they may need assistance evacuating, if necessary.

Understand generator safety. Generators can be helpful when the power goes out. It is important to know how to use them safely to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and other hazards. Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors, and attached garages. Install working carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home.

Pets and livestock preparedness is important. Animals need protection from severe weather and flooding. Be sure pets and livestock have safe shelter on higher ground and access to clean drinking water.

The Ohio EMA is keeping in constant contact with the National Weather Service and state partners. The Ohio EMA Emergency Operations Center is in an Assessment and Monitoring Phase which is the second of four phases.

“Coordination with our state and local partners is of utmost importance when a severe weather is predicted to impact Ohio,” said Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick. “Helping Ohioans understand the hazards and consequences of severe weather is critical.”

For additional information on severe weather and preparedness and what to do before, during and after severe weather, visit the Ohio EMA website: www.ema.ohio.gov, Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness website: www.weathersafety.ohio.gov and Ready.gov: http://www.ready.gov.