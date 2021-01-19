Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— In honor of the life and service of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker who was killed in the line of duty Monday, Governor DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Lucas County and at the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of Officer Stalker’s funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.