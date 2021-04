(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America to honor the life and service of former Vice President Walter Mondale, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state until sunset on the day of his interment.

Mondale died April 19,2021 in Minneapolis, MN. He served as Vice-President under Jimmy Carter. He was 93.