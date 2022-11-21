North Baltimore, Ohio

November 21, 2022

Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered

Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Firefighter Johnny Tetrick

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County, and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral. 

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.

