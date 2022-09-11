North Baltimore, Ohio

September 11, 2022 11:23 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
3 panel GIF
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
2022.03.25 Update website
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
OB You’re Expecting
March 2020

Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered on Patriot Day-9/11

September 09, 2022

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on the 21st anniversary of the attacks, Sunday, September 11, 2021.

Governor DeWine also asks that all Ohio citizens observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. on Sunday, which is the time that the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website