Governor DeWine Signs Executive Order 2022-11D

(CEDARVILLE, Ohio) Today, (6/24/22) Governor DeWine signed Executive Order 2022-11D, the Emergency Adoption of Rule 3701-47-07 of the Ohio Administrative Code by the Ohio Department of Health.

The executive order permits the Ohio Department of Health to immediately adopt Rule 3701-47-07 which sets rules for Senate Bill 23 – commonly referred to as the Heartbeat Bill, which was signed into law by Governor DeWine in 2019.

Following the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization today, U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett lifted the preliminary injunction which had prevented the state of Ohio from enforcing or complying with Senate Bill 23.