North Baltimore, Ohio

June 25, 2022 12:21 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
2022.03.25 Update website
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
3 panel GIF
OB You’re Expecting
March 2020
Ol’ Jenny

Governor DeWine Signs Executive Order 2022-11D

(CEDARVILLE, Ohio)  Today, (6/24/22) Governor DeWine signed Executive Order 2022-11D, the Emergency Adoption of Rule 3701-47-07 of the Ohio Administrative Code by the Ohio Department of Health.   

The executive order permits the Ohio Department of Health to immediately adopt Rule 3701-47-07 which sets rules for Senate Bill 23 – commonly referred to as the Heartbeat Bill, which was signed into law by Governor DeWine in 2019.

Following the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization today, U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett lifted the preliminary injunction which had prevented the state of Ohio from enforcing or complying with Senate Bill 23.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website