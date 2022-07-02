  Grade Crossing Elimination Program Launched

Federal transportation officials are making more than $573 million in grant funds available as part of a new Railroad Crossing Elimination Program.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a notice of funding opportunity for funding that is available in the federal fiscal year 2022.

The program was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act approved last fall.

The Railroad Crossing Elimination Program will fund projects that create grade separations – such as overpasses and underpasses – as well as closures, track relocations, and improvement or installation of warning devices at crossings if related to a separation or relocation project. Planning, environmental review, and other preliminary design elements are also eligible for grant funding.

FRA will evaluate project proposals based on their potential to improve safety by eliminating crossings or improving existing highway-rail grade crossings; increasing access to emergency services; reducing emissions; providing economic benefit; and hiring locally, among other possible community enhancements.