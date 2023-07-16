Grandma Mary’s Caramel Corn

07.15.2023 by Sue Miklovic

Saturday was rainy on and off for most of the day. I think it was about 9:00am when I said to JP, “Today is the day! I’m going to attempt another version of “The Perfect Whole Wheat Doughnut” ” We both love whole wheat donuts, but they are very hard to find at area bake shops, especially since Covid-19, so we are trying to find/create an acceptable home-made version we can whip up without too much fuss. Baked, not fried. Glazed, not sugared or frosted. Oven problems added a bit of frustration to today’s trial run, but all was not lost. The flavor was actually pretty tasty. The appearance–not so pretty.

Rainy or snowy weekend days often find me desiring to whip up some sort of special treat that makes me smile from the memories associated to it. Usually, it’s something someone has been asking me to make, ( COOKIES requested by JP) but sometimes just something I’m curious about or reliving a happy memory.

I’ll share my donut recipe once I get it closer to what I want it to be. Unless, I decide to open my own donut shop and sell them! Just kidding.

Anyway, I’ve been thinking of JP’s grandmother Mary (and Gus) Miklovic a lot lately. She taught me how to bake caramel corn in the oven, after getting it started on the stovetop. So, I’ll share her recipe which I have made many, many times. In the meantime, I’ll keep practicing on the whole wheat donuts…..

Caramel Corn (recipe shared by Mary Miklovic)

2 c. brown sugar 1 tsp. soda

1 c. oleo (margarine, butter) 1 tsp. vanilla

½ c. light corn syrup 6 qt. popped corn

1 tsp. salt peanuts, cashews, or mixed nuts (optional)

Stirring constantly, boil first four ingredients (in the left column) for 5 minutes. Remove from heat; add vanilla and soda. Pour over corn; mix well. Add nuts if desired. Spread on flat pan or roaster. Bake for about 1 hour at 200-225º. Stir every 15 minutes. Pour onto parchment paper or wax paper to cool.