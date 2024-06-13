Grandparent Guide to Babyproofing

Congrats on becoming a grandparent! Before your grandchild comes for a visit, be sure to walk through your home and take steps to keep that little one healthy and safe.
Keep in mind current ages and abilities, but remember that they grow up quickly, so it can be helpful to adopt practices now that will come in handy later.
Here are some helpful resources:
- Stanford Medicine Children’s Health – Grandparent Guide to Home Child-Proofing
- Healthy Children – Childproofing Tips for Grandparents
- Poison Control – Grandparents and Child Safety
One room to be sure to pay attention to is the laundry room. Here are some tips to keep in mind:
- Store all cleaning products up and out of sight and reach.
- Always store cleaning products in their original containers. They have important child safety features and label information.
- Close cleaning products completely and put them away after each use.
Also, take a moment to add the Poison Control Number (800-222-1222) as a contact in your cell phone or post it near a phone in the home. For more tips and cleaning safety information, visit PacketsUp.com.
Source: aci (American Cleaning Institute)