Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Program

Bowling Green, OH (November 4, 2020) – The role of Grandma and Grandpa is different for every grandparent. While some grandparents may see their grandchildren on a limited basis, others see them more frequently, and many are now raising their grandchildren. Raising grandchildren later in life often brings unique challenges. The role of raising children may be familiar, yet for many can be an entirely unique and difficult experience.

As the holiday season approaches, children look forward to gifts. For some grandparents, this could be a stressful time as money may be tight. This holiday season, the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) is holding its seventh annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project, partnering with Wood County Job and Family Services. This project is intended to provide aid to applicants with gifts during the 2020 holiday season to help relieve the financial burden to grandparents raising grandchildren.

A completed application must be submitted to determine eligibility. One application per household with grandchildren ages 0-17 will be considered annually. The deadline for applications is Friday, December 4, 2020. Submissions may be returned to any of the eight senior centers of WCCOA.

For questions or to receive an application, contact the WCCOA Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or toll-free at 800.367.4935. The application is also available online at: http://wccoa.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Grandparents-Raising-Grandchildren-2020.pdf

NOTE: Holiday outreach project funds raised through the Senior Centers in Wood County will be used by WCCOA to purchase gifts for the eligible children. All gifts will be purchased and wrapped by WCCOA staff. If you would like to purchase a gift for a child or make a monetary donation to the Holiday Outreach Project, please contact WCCOA for more information.