Latta Announces Grant Funding for Airports in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District

BOWLING GREEN, OH – The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding funds to three airports located in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District. These funds will be used to implement various safety and infrastructure upgrades at each airport facility.

Airports receiving grant funding are:

Wood County Regional – $1,700,000 to build and extend taxiways

Hardin County – $78,380 to rebuild an apron

Toledo Express – $9,841,052 to build and rehabilitate taxiways

Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) said, “Keeping the residents of Ohio’s Fifth District safe is always my top priority. I am pleased that airports in Wood, Hardin, and Lucas County will receive funding for labor, material, and equipment needed to construct and restore infrastructure at their airports. Making necessary improvements to these airport facilities will greatly increase the safety of all passengers.”