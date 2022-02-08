Grant Funds for Demolition

BOWLING GREEN, OH – February 7, 2022 – The Wood County Planning Commission in

conjunction with the Wood County Commissioners announces the availability of grant funds for the demolition of qualified vacant commercial and residential properties throughout Wood County. Properties must have the owners’ permission to be demolished.



The deadline to submit projects shall be February 22, 2022.



For more information, please call the Wood County Planning Commission Office at 419-354-

9128 for more information.

–