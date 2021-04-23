Grant Provides Scholarships for Mercy College Certificate Programs- Certificates offer faster access to the workforce



(April 22, 2021) – For those who need to find a job with family-sustaining wages–including those whose employment was impacted by the COVID pandemic–time is of the essence. They need to get into a new career, but they won’t survive financially through a degree program.



Healthcare certificate programs are the answer. And the road just got easier at Mercy College.



A Choose Ohio First (COF) $458,713.50 grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education will provide scholarships that cover up to 80% of the tuition for Mercy College of Ohio’s Community Health Worker, Ophthalmic Assistant (eye assistant), Polysomnographic Technologist (sleep technologist), and Paramedic certificate programs over the next five years. Healthcare certificates are short-term programs that prepare students for specific careers in just a few semesters. ??



Tim Depinet, MPH, RT(N), CNMT, Director, Allied Health Certificate Programs, says “These scholarships greatly reduce the financial barrier many face when pursuing education. Healthcare certificates are a great choice for those eager to enter the workforce who don’t have time for a degree program”. “Mercy College’s accelerated certificate programs allow an individual to get started in a healthcare career in a short period of time,” he adds.



According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Healthcare Support and Healthcare Practitioners and Technical occupational categories comprise 6.5% of employment in Toledo, Ohio, substantially higher than the national average of 5.9%. Students who complete these programs will enter a growing workforce paying family-sustaining wages.



“Certificate programs are a key component of Mercy College’s strategic plan, and the Choose Ohio First scholarships will provide critical resources to help us attract and retain students, especially those from underrepresented and disadvantaged backgrounds. We are thrilled to offer this support to students,” said President, Susan Wajert, PhD.



To be eligible for a COF scholarship students must be an Ohio resident, complete a Free Application For Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and apply or already be enrolled in one of the approved certificate programs.



For more information about the certificate scholarships visit www.mercycollege.edu.