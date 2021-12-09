North Baltimore, Ohio

December 9, 2021 12:15 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Oct. 2018 Update
Weekly Specials
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
3 panel GIF
Ol’ Jenny
March 2020
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update

Grants Available for Livestock and Poultry Producers

 

Ghanbari Announces Ohio Meat Processing Grant Available for Livestock and Poultry Producers

 COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) announces the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will be available for Wood County livestock and poultry producers beginning Dec. 7. Ghanbari wants to highlight the grant for local livestock and poultry producers.

“Wood County has thousands in livestock from our meat producers and I encourage those constituents of mine to look into this great opportunity that will assist them in offsetting various business costs in their efforts,” said Ghanbari.

The grant can be used by producers to reimburse them for:

  • New/upgraded machinery/equipment
  • New/upgraded technology products
  • Personnel training costs
  • Plant construction/expansion – confinement
  • Plant construction/expansion – processing
  • Plant construction/expansion – refrigeration
  • Food safety certification costs
  • Cooperative interstate shipment program costs

Applications are available at 10 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7. More information and instructions on how to apply are at www.Development.Ohio.Gov/MeatProcessing. Further questions can be emailed to MeatProcessingGrant@development.ohio.gov.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website