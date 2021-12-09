Grants Available for Livestock and Poultry Producers

Ghanbari Announces Ohio Meat Processing Grant Available for Livestock and Poultry Producers

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) announces the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will be available for Wood County livestock and poultry producers beginning Dec. 7. Ghanbari wants to highlight the grant for local livestock and poultry producers.

“Wood County has thousands in livestock from our meat producers and I encourage those constituents of mine to look into this great opportunity that will assist them in offsetting various business costs in their efforts,” said Ghanbari.

The grant can be used by producers to reimburse them for:

New/upgraded machinery/equipment

New/upgraded technology products

Personnel training costs

Plant construction/expansion – confinement

Plant construction/expansion – processing

Plant construction/expansion – refrigeration

Food safety certification costs

Cooperative interstate shipment program costs

Applications are available at 10 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7. More information and instructions on how to apply are at www.Development.Ohio.Gov/MeatProcessing. Further questions can be emailed to MeatProcessingGrant@development.ohio.gov.