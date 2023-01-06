Great Decisions Lecture Series Returns to WCCOA for 2023

Bowling Green, Ohio (January 2, 2023) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) along with the American Association of University Women – Bowling Green Branch will once again host the Great Decisions Lecture Series for six consecutive Saturdays from 9:30-11:00 a.m. January 21 through February 24, 2023 at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green.

The Great Decisions Lecture Series is an informative educational discussion group designed by the Foreign Policy Association. Participants will be enlightened with up-to-date information on worldly topics facilitated by professors from various universities. The professors will provide an opportunity for questions and answers following each discussion session.

These sessions are free and open to the public. Manuals are available for $35 but are not required for participation. To register for this program, contact the WCCOA Programs Department at 419.353.5661, 800.367.4935, or email programs@wccoa.net

A full list of topics and speakers is provided below.

Saturday, January 21: Energy Geopolitics

Facilitated by Dr. Douglas Forsyth, Associate Professor, History Department

Access to oil and gas has long held an influence over the politics of individual nations and their relations with others. But as more countries move toward sustainable energy, and supply chain shortages affect the availability of oil and gas, how will this change the way in which the United States interacts with the outside world?

Saturday, January 28: War Crimes:

Facilitated by Dr. Marc Simon, Chair/Associate Professor, Political Science Department

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in widespread charges of war crimes and calls for justice. But what exactly are war crimes? Opinions of what constitutes a war crime have evolved, as have ways to identify and punish the perpetrators. How will the war crimes committed in Ukraine be dealt with?

Saturday, February 4: Global Famine:

Facilitated by Dr. Shannon Orr, Professor, Political Science Department

Fears of global food shortages have followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted grain shipments from the major grain producer. But what about countries and regions that were suffering before this impending shortage? How is famine defined, and how is it different from simple food shortages? Are there any remedies?

Saturday, February 11: Economic Warfare:

Facilitated by Dr. Stefan Fritsch, Associate Professor of International Relations,

Department of Political Science

Waging economic warfare consists of a variety of measures from implementing sanctions to fomenting labor strikes. Such tools are utilized by states to hinder their enemies, and in the case of the United States have been used as far back as the early 19th century. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, economic warfare has been the main means for the west to challenge Russia. How effective will these sanctions be at convincing Russia to cease its war?

Saturday, February 18: Climate Migration:

Facilitated by Dr. Vibha Bhalla, Associate Professor, Ethnic Studies

As climate change accelerates and drought and rising sea levels become more common, millions of people in affected regions must uproot themselves and seek safety elsewhere. Who are these affected individuals, and how might the United States aid them, and be affected by the migration?

Saturday, February 25: Politics in Latin America:

Facilitated by Dr. Amílcar E. Challú, Chair and Associate Professor, Department of History

Electoral results in Latin America over the past four years have led many observers of the “Pink Tide” that swept the area some 20 years ago. But how much do these politicians actually have in

common? What implication does their ascendency have for the region?

*Note: Dates and topics are subject to change.

Registration is required by calling the Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net Manuals are available for purchase (but are not required) and must be reserved when registering for the series. Advanced payment of $35 is required to place your manual order.

**Participants will be able to attend via zoom and if sessions are not able to meet in person they will be held only via zoom.

All session will be uploaded to our YouTube Channel “Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc.”

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.