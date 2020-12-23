Green Christmas: 7 great gift ideas for your lawn and garden enthusiast

(BPT) – As people are sheltering in the comfort of their homes, many are spending more time in their yards, gardens and other outdoor spaces. And as a result, they’re putting more time and energy into turning those areas into well-tended natural retreats.

Not surprisingly, they’re also spending money on quality tools and machinery that will help them accomplish their goals — and make the work more enjoyable.

As a result, yard and garden tools are expected to be a hugely popular category for holiday gifts this season.

Do you know a backyard warrior who would appreciate effective and efficient outdoor power equipment? Consider choosing from this holiday gift guide that features top-selling tools from Husqvarna, the world’s largest manufacturer of outdoor power equipment products.

Robotic mowers

Husqvarna’s Automower® 115H is a weather-resistant machine that uses smart technology to automatically cut grass in yards of up to .4 acres in size. It powers through even when faced with obstacles, slopes or tight spaces, making it the ideal solution for those who love an immaculate lawn but want to have their time back to focus on family, friends or other endeavors. Bonus? Controls are intuitive and can be adjusted via smartphone for even more convenience.

Comfortable work wear

Husqvarna’s new line of premium apparel known as the Xplorer collection optimizes well-chosen materials to provide your gift recipient comfort, fit and functionality while working outside. Options include shirts, hats, backpacks and water bottles.

Effective safety gear

Using power equipment always comes with risk, which is why Husqvarna has developed a line of safety gear and personal protection equipment that would make a great gift for any backyard warrior. The impressive span of products includes gloves, helmets, boots, braces, moisture-wicking work shirts, eye and hearing protection and chainsaw-protective clothing.

Battery-powered, low-emission tools

Depending on where your recipient lives, he/she may be concerned about making too much noise with power tools — or potentially polluting the environment through emissions. Fortunately, Husqvarna offers a full line of battery-powered tools ranging from weed trimmers to chainsaws to blowers and hedge trimmers. Not only are they maintenance- and emissions-free, but they’re more comfortable to operate because they create fewer vibrations. Plus, Husqvarna’s battery was created to fit in all battery-powered tools, so you can switch products with ease.

Hatchets and axes

Choose from a plethora of timber-cutting tools, saws, pruners, tongs and drag hooks constructed with classic Husqvarna quality, then create delight by tucking them under your tree or into a loved one’s stocking.

A powerful snowblower

For those coping with snow and ice, Husqvarna’s snowblowers get the job done by grinding down hard-packed snow before it’s fed in and discharged. Their cast iron gear boxes and impellers are backed up by 10-Year Limited Warranties for years of trouble-free operation.

A range of other labor-reducing machines

Still seeking ideas for the yard aficionado who may already have everything? Check out the company’s extensive lines of leaf blowers, string trimmers and other high-quality lawnmowers, including zero-turn models that offer precision steering and unmatched maneuverability.

The holiday season is an excellent time to show your loved ones you care through gifts designed to make their lives easier. Consider giving practical yard and garden equipment that will be used and appreciated all through the year.