North Baltimore, Ohio

Set to be held virtually

WOOSTER, Ohio—Registration is open for the annual Greenhouse Management Workshop by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), set to be held virtually from Jan. 26–28, 2022.

The workshop will focus on integrated management of insects and diseases, with the speakers being experts from CFAES, the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service (USDA-ARS), and industry. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST on all three days of the program.

The $60 registration fee can be paid online at go.osu.edu/CD4p or by mail using the registration form available at go.osu.edu/CD4k. Registrants will receive Zoom links for the workshop on Jan. 23, 2022.

Here are the topics and speakers scheduled.

Jan. 26: Fundamentals

“Controlled environment agriculture: An overview,” Chieri Kubota, professor of controlled environment agriculture, CFAES Department of Horticulture and Crop Science

“Perennial problems of annual plants: Identification and management,” Francesca Hand, associate professor of ornamental pathology, CFAES Department of Plant Pathology

“Important guidelines for developing a strong insect management program,” Luis Canas, associate professor, CFAES Department of Entomology

“Best practices for effective and efficient pesticide application,” Erdal Ozkan, professor, CFAES Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering (FABE)

Jan. 27: Integrated approaches

“Humidity management,” Peter Ling, associate professor, CFAES FABE

“New spray technologies to benefit growers and the environment,” Heping Zhu, agricultural engineer, USDA-ARS

“New advances for the management of mites in controlled environments,” Canas

“Ornamental viral diseases: Overview, prevention, and management,” Judit Monis, global plant pathology director, Ball Horticultural Company

Jan. 28: Root zone diseases

“Identification and biology of Pythium root rot and other diseases,” Anna Testen, research plant pathologist, USDA-ARS

Research updates: Crazy root disease, Chris Taylor, associate professor of molecular genetics and nematology, and/or Cecilia Chagas, graduate research assistant, both of CFAES Plant Pathology; acidic hydroponics, Kubota; and surfactants, Josh Amrhein, research assistant, CFAES Plant Pathology

Demonstration and hands-on training: Francesca Rotondo, research associate, CFAES Plant Pathology; Amrhein; and Testen

Continuing education credits for Ohio Pesticide Credit Recertification, Michigan Pesticide Certification, Indiana State Chemist Certification, and Pennsylvania Pesticide Recertification have been requested for the workshop.

For more information, visit fabe.osu.edu/greenhouse or contact Mary Wicks, CFAES FABE, wicks.14@osu.edu, 330-202-3533