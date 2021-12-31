Greet the New Year with an Outdoor Adventure

Ohio State Parks offer variety of First Day Hikes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Start the new year off with an invigorating First Day Hike. Spending time outdoors is a great way to reduce stress and reconnect with nature and burn off some holiday calories!

Choose one of the naturalist-led hikes coordinated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) or surround yourself with Ohio’s wintry splendor on New Year’s Day at your favorite Ohio State Park.

Northeast Ohio

Portage Lakes State Park, 10:00 a.m. Join naturalists on the Shoreline Trail for a 3.6-mile hike. Meet at the Big Oaks parking lot.

Pymatuning State Park, 10:00 a.m. Meet at the nature center for a refreshing hike to celebrate New Year’s Day.

Northwest Ohio

Maumee Bay State Park, 10:00 a.m. Welcome the New Year with a morning hike on the boardwalk. Meet at the nature center.

Southeast Ohio

Lake Hope State Park, 10:00 a.m. This 3-mile hike, led by the park naturalist, begins at the Hope Furnace with the naturalist.

Salt Fork State Park, 1:00 p.m. The 2-mile guided hike along the Kennedy Stonehouse Nature Trail is followed by a warm fire and hot chocolate at the historic Kennedy Stonehouse. Meet at the Kennedy Stonehouse Nature Trail parking lot.

Southwest Ohio

Hueston Woods State Park, 2:00 p.m. Take a hike through the wintry woods. Meet the naturalist at the nature center.

Shawnee State Park, 1:00 p.m. An easy 1-mile hike is followed by hot chocolate and cookies in front of the state park lodge fireplace. Meet in the lodge lobby.

Caesar Creek State Park, 1:00 p.m. A 3-mile guided hike to the Swinging Bridge and Horseshoe Falls. Meet at the Nature Center.

Check the weather before you go hiking. Coats and sturdy shoes are encouraged for cold weather hiking. To learn more about each hike, please visit: https://ohiodnr.gov/ wps/portal/gov/odnr/home/news- and-events/all-events/.

The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.