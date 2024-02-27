Greg Bils, 75

Gregory W. Bils, 75, of Cygnet died at 4:39 p.m., Monday, February 26, 2024, at his residence. He was born on July 18, 1948, in Tiffin to the late Joseph John and Mary Alice (Alban) Bils.



Greg is survived by his daughters: Amber (Michael) Dresden of Bloomfield, MI and April (Richard) DeLamatre of Cygnet; significant other, Lyn Cheatwood of Bloomdale; brothers: Doug Bils of Rushsylvania, Dennis Bils of Cygnet and Mark (Carolyn) Bils of Rochester, NY; sisters: Janice (Gary) Nelson of Bowling Green, Diania (Joe) Nemcik of Centerville; his beloved grandchildren: Reagan, Henry and Sidney DeLamatre, and Allison Dresden; and many nieces and nephews.

Greg was a lifelong farmer and a U.S. Army Veteran having served our country in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. He enjoyed playing cards, games and traveling, but his greatest love was attending his grandchildren’s activities. Friends and family will remember Greg most for his quick wit and sense of humor.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore, where full military rites will be conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539.



Visitation will be held Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Cygnet Youth League. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.