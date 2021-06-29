Date: Friday, July 16, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Challenged Champions

11913 County Road 6

Ottawa, Ohio 45875

Registration due: July 7, 2021

Although children may appear to be less affected by the death of a loved one, there are many questions, fears and worries as they attempt to make sense of the loss and deal with the changes. Grief Trails is a program that allows children, ages 6-12 years old, to learn about the importance of communicating their emotions and needs to others while working hands-on with gentle horses. The children come together with their peers in an encouraging environment and participate in activities that will help them express their feelings, learn effective communication tools and have fun at the same time.

Bereavement Coordinator, Kristi Beall, along with trained volunteers, guide the children through conversation, horseback riding and creating keepsakes. This year, participants will learn to “Be Your Own Superhero” as they explore how to take care of themselves in the ups and downs of grief. This event is being offered through Bridge’s Group S.T.A.R. (Special Times Always Remembered) at no cost to the family, with all materials provided.

For more information and registration forms, please call Bridge Bereavement Services at 419.423.5351 or email Kristi Beall, Ed.D. Bereavement Coordinator, at kbeall@bvhealthsystem.org. Registration for this event is required by July 7, 2021.