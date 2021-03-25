Griffith Racing Invited to Bristol Motor Speedway

Van Buren’s Bill Griffith has been invited to race at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

Traditionally know as the worlds fastest half mile, the Nascar track has been covered in dirt to provide some of the fastest dirt track speeds in history.

Bill Griffith a long time short track veteran was one of 45 UMP Modified drivers invited in the nation to compete at the NASCAR track.

and Fins Seafood and Grill Restaurant. Helping him to the event is local sponsors The Brown Company , Propane INC, Toro Lawn mowers from Casey Sales and Service, S and S Auctionand Fins Seafood and Grill Restaurant.