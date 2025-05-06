North Baltimore, Ohio

Growing Ohio’s Future: 4-H Career Cards Help Youth Discover In-Demand Ag Jobs Published on May 5, 2025 COLUMBUS, Ohio –As Ohio celebrates In-Demand Jobs Week from May 5–9, Ohio State University Extension’s 4-H Career Cards exemplify how The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) is preparing youth for high-demand careers that support the state’s evolving workforce needs. Ohio 4-H, the youth development arm of CFAES through OSU Extension, empowers young people with leadership, citizenship, and life skills across all 88 counties in Ohio. Many of the careers highlighted—such as agricultural economists, food scientists, and precision ag specialists—connect directly to fields where Ohio employers are actively seeking qualified professionals. By introducing these pathways early, Ohio 4-H encourages youth to envision futures that align with both their passions and the state’s most critical job sectors. Leslie Cooksey, an Extension Educator in 4-H Youth Development, has seen firsthand how the cards inspire youth in local 4-H clubs. “4-H professionals in each county have access to a set of the Ag Career Cards to use in various ways to educate youth about agricultural careers,” Cooksey said. “Additionally, educators who use the Real Money. Real World. curriculum can easily incorporate these cards as youth choose a career and work through the financial literacy simulation.” This early exposure to real-world careers reinforces CFAES’s commitment to developing a future-ready workforce. Through engaging tools like the career cards, Ohio 4-H empowers young people to explore meaningful roles in agriculture and related industries—many of which require the leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills that employers across Ohio value most. The cards cover a broad spectrum of careers, from farm managers overseeing crops and livestock to precision ag specialists applying technology to farming. For instance, the Grain Elevator Manager card introduces youth to grain storage and shipping, while the Agronomy and Crop Sciences card dives into the life of a crop scout, helping farmers protect crops from pests. Each card includes details like education requirements, salary ranges, and essential skills. “The Ag Career Cards allow youth to recognize the variety of careers in agriculture,” Cooksey added. “They illustrate fields like Agricultural Economics and Business, providing an overview of the job, the education/training required, average salary, and needed skills.” Cooksey also highlighted the value of combining these cards with the Real Money. Real World. curriculum. “Educators can take the cards to the next level by incorporating them into simulations. For example, if a youth realizes they don’t enjoy math, they might reconsider becoming an accountant. Or, if they want to avoid college debt, they could explore careers like Farm Manager, which require less formal education compared to roles like Biosystems Engineer.” Through these resources, youth gain a clearer understanding of the agricultural sector while developing leadership skills that will help them thrive in tomorrow’s workforce. As the cards showcase, agriculture offers a broad range of career paths, and every young person has a place within it. Interested in bringing the 4-H Career Cards to your program? Purchase them today at Agriculture Career Cards – OSU Extension Store, where you’ll also receive a PowerPoint presentation to help guide your use of the cards.