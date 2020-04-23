Guest Columnist: Cooking for Your Neighbors and Loved Ones During Covid?

Cooking for Your Neighbors and Loved Ones: How Can I Safely Cook & Care During Covid? by BGSU Dietetics Intern Katie Stechschulte

During this time social media, public service announcements, and health experts are all encouraging the public to reach out to others. For most, this includes sending a text, scheduling a virtual meeting, or making a phone call. Experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) report that staying connected is essential for emotional as well as physical health.

More emphasis is placed on checking in on those who are at an increased risk of getting COVID-19. Did you know that your elderly loved ones may have double the risk of getting the dangerous virus (CDC)? This is one of the many reasons why extra care is being suggested for older adults.

How can you help?

It is very common for individuals who have been socially isolated to experience times of general sadness, anxiety, stress, and feelings of withdraw (WHO). For many individuals this can also mean a decline in personal care often including eating or preparing food.

Is it okay to cook and deliver food to my older neighbors and loved ones?

Yes! The CDC states, “Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food”. However, it is important to make sure that you practice safety .

Get started by washing your hands and cooking surfaces. The CDC states that you should wash your hands and clean kitchen surfaces with soap and warm water before, after and during cooking. You should rewash hands whenever you touch your clothes, face, raw meat, or eggs. All these items can contain bacteria that might make yourself or others sick. Not only is it important to wash your hands, but also your kitchen utensils. Make sure that things like knives and cutting boards are washed especially after using them to cut raw meat.

Next, we want to make sure that food is prepared properly. Bacteria grows best between 40°F and 140°F. This is why it is important to thaw, cook and cool your food thoroughly. When needed, thawing should be done either in the refrigerator, microwave or with cold running water. Thawing foods on the countertop is not recommended because food thaws quicker on the outside leaving the outer layer warmer than the inside. This could promote spoilage and bacteria growth. Visit usda.gov to find more information on safely thawing foods. It is also important to rinse produce such as fresh fruits and vegetables with clean water before use. Clean running water alone is safest to remove excess dirt and pesticides from produce products (foodsafety.gov).

Now let’s talk about temperatures. It is always best to use a thermometer rather than just checking for “pinkness” to ensure that your food has reached the right temperature (fightbac.org). Using a thermometer, make sure that meat is cooked to the proper temperatures below:

Chicken- 165°F

Ground meat and eggs- 160°F

Roast, steak, and fish- 145°F

After cooking, make sure that your food is cooled down within 2 hours. Food should be kept below 40°F to stop bacteria from growing. The CDC suggests putting foods in the refrigerator as soon as possible and to separate large batches into smaller containers to help the food cool quicker.

Finally provide some guidance or instructions when you deliver your home cooked meals. Instructions should include how to store, reheat, and when to throw out foods. According to fightbac.org leftovers should be reheated to 165. Most leftovers last 3-4 days. However, as a tip tell tour loved ones, they can also freeze foods and keep them safely for 3-4 months. Visit this link for a handout from the USDA on food safety with leftovers.



My name is Katie Stechschulte and I am originally from Delphos, a small town in Allen County, Ohio. However, since graduating and getting married to my high school sweetheart in June, I have moved to Bowling Green! Currently I am, studying food and nutrition at the master’s level and working on my dietetic internship hours at BGSU. Someday I hope to work as a dietitian and certified diabetes educator. My biggest dream is to help with kids who have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as I have had T1D myself for just under 14 years. While in school I also work as a research assistant and barista at a local coffee shop.