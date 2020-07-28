Guest Columnist: Get up to Speed with Food Allergies!

by Suzie Gutowski



Did you know? 32 million Americans are currently diagnosed with a life-threatening food allergy and the numbers are continuously increasing! If you have not noticed yet, there has been a drastic increase of individuals being diagnosed with food allergies in the past years. From 2007 to 2016, there is about a 337% increase of individuals who are diagnosed with some type of food allergy.

Why the increase??

The reasonings behind the drastic increase are still unknown, but many theories and hypothesis have been considered. For example, the hygiene hypothesis is one leading thought of why there has been an increase of food allergies. The hypothesis states that early and regular exposure to allergens can boost one’s immune system and our need for an antiseptic environment (overly clean environment) could be hindering our immunity.

What is a Food Allergy? What is a Food Intolerance?

Food allergies and food intolerances are very different, and both should be taken very seriously. Food allergies are a result of an immune response to the proteins found in foods (allergens). If an individual is exposed to the food allergen, it can result into symptoms such as difficulty breathing, rash, reduced blood pressure, swollen lips & mouth, weakness and fainting, and can also be fatal.

Individuals who have a food intolerance do not have the risk of fatality and may experience gastrointestinal discomfort including bloating, pain, gas, or diarrhea. Food intolerances are not related to the immune system, they are simply due to poor digestion.

Top 8 Common Food Allergies:

The top 8 common allergies include: peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, eggs, soy, wheat, fish and shellfish. Sesame will be soon considered the ninth most common.

How Food Allergies are Treated:

The best treatment for individuals with food allergies is complete avoidance of the specific food allergy. There is no safe amount of consumption of the allergen. If accidental consumption and a reaction occurs, an EpiPen (Epinephrine Pen) should be used and 911 should be called immediately. Other treatments may include steroids, antihistamines, and asthma medication.

For more information, visit www.Foodallergy.org

About the Author:

Suzie Gutowski is originally from Northville, MI and moved to Bowling Green in August 2019 to pursue her Master’s in Food and Nutrition and dietetic internship. She completed her Bachelor’s in Nutrition and Dietetics from Madonna University. After becoming a registered dietitian nutritionist, she would like to work as an inpatient dietitian at a local hospital. Beyond dietetics, Suzie enjoys exploring new parks, hiking and biking, and trying new cuisines either homemade or while dining out!