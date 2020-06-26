Guest Columnist: Have Picky Eaters at Home During Covid-19?

by Aaron Cowell

It is recommended to practice social distancing while we try to curb effects of Covid-19. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests children are affected by the recommendations such as social distancing, quarantines, and nationwide school closures. These adjustments may make these children feel uncertain, isolated, and unsure of what is to come. Since children are not going to school or daycares and restaurants are still adjusting to recommendations, some parents may be feeling the extra stress of cooking at home more often.

Having a picky eater at home is not the easiest thing to deal with especially if your schedules are interrupted. There are many tips and ways to help ease the additional stress.

What to know?

Knowing that picky eating is not uncommon, and many parents deal with similar situations is very important. Nearly 30% of moms describe their children’s eating habits as picky or fussy. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) suggests picky eating behavior is common for children ages 2 to 5 years old. According to a recent study nearly 30% of mothers describe their children as picky eaters. So, many parents have the same difficulties when it comes to eating time with their children. The most common parent reported signs of a picky eater are children’s fear of new food, noted decreased enjoyment in eating, and slow eating.

What is normal development?

Toddlers are naturally more curious as they want to explore the world around them. This is where parents start to think they should try to explore with more foods, but toddlers are also more likely to show a fear of new foods and have their appetite fluctuate meal to meal. Even as they become more skilled at feeding themselves, parents should always modify to food to prevent choking hazards.

Preschool aged children may start to grow out of the fear of new foods and in most cases, it will go away almost entirely. This age group shows more mastery of utensils, chewing, and eventually become more skilled drinkers. While they may try more foods time to time their appetite will continue to vary as they become more away of their eating environment.

School aged children have a fairly developed skill set required to eat meals similar to their parents. They will have a basic understanding of nutrition, food prep., and will have more and more instances where they have the freedom to choose the food they eat, because they are usually eating at least one meal out of the home per day.

Roles?

As a parent there is a defined role that health professionals have defined it is, “Parents are responsible for what is presented to eat and the manner in which it is presented. Children are responsible for how much they eat, and even whether they eat.”

How to strategize with picky eaters?

Health professionals stress that working with picky eaters can be long process. Being able to set realistic goals and expectations is key. Successful strategies start with a healthy eating environment. Letting the children be more involved in the whole food process can help introduce children to the food before they sit down to eat it. Having fun with kids in the kitchen is a great way to get them involved.

Allowing them to help prep foods such as sprinkling cheese on a pizza or crushing nuts to add to a salad can be ways to getting them involved. Creating playful names and cutting foods into shapes can make mealtime more fun for the children. When trying new foods, offering it to them and pretending like it’s their idea in the first place can make a world of difference. The more often the food is offered and presented the more they become familiar with it and are more likely to try the new food.

And as always, washing hands is very important. The earlier children get in the habit to wash hands before food prep and eating, the better. Here are some activities that can help introduce washing hands with children.

My name is Aaron Cowell and I am from Sylvania, Ohio. I am a Navy veteran and am currently finishing up my master’s degree in food and nutrition and completing a dietetic internship at BGSU. I am happily married with 2 little girls 4 and 19 months. Upon completing my studies and internship I plan on becoming a dietitian and working to obtain a professional career in the food and nutrition field that would allow me to promote health, personal growth, and independence among the people I am working with.