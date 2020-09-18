Guided Tours of Wood County Courthouse

The Wood County Bicentennial Committee and the Wood County Commissioners invite the public to explore the historic Wood County Courthouse during guided tours that will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

The tours are part of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the founding of Wood County in 2020, and the 125th anniversary of the Wood County Courthouse in 2021.

Tours will take place every 30 minutes, led by former Wood County Auditor Mike Sibbersen and Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger, and explore areas of the courthouse that are not typically open to the public.

Each tour group will be limited to 10 people to allow for social distancing, and everyone must wear a mask while inside the courthouse.

Tours must be reserved ahead of time by emailing Jen Heffernan at jheffernan@co.wood.oh.us or calling Judge Reger’s office at 419-354-9210.



Photo Credit: Troutner and Schulz Photography