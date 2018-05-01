Guy “Kevin” Lindquist, 65, of North Baltimore, passed away at 7:15am on
Monday, March 23, 2020, in the home he built for his wife, Karen (Smith).
Born November 11, 1954, in Ft. Crowder, MO to the late John H. and L.
Gayle (Barker) Lindquist, Kevin grew up on a farm in Hammansburg with his
brothers: Byron (Tina) Lindquist, and Ed (Martha) Lindquist. His family
moved to North Baltimore in the early 1970s. He met his future wife, Karen
in the 6th grade and knew she was the one for him. They married February
17, 1973. They were blessed with two children: a daughter, Angela (Jason)
Patchen; and son, Jacob (Trisha) Lindquist.
Kevin began his career in home construction, became a member of Cement
Masons Local 886, then Bricklayers Local 3, before changing his career to
Maintenance Mechanic at Equity Meats, then Electronics & Instrumentation
Technician at the IAMS plant, Leipsic, OH. He enjoyed troubleshooting
machinery and electrical systems at work, plus designing and building
projects at home.
A memorial service will be held at Basic Truth Church, at a later date,
after the restrictions from Covid 19 have been lifted. Arrangements have
been entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial
contributions may be made to Basic Truth Church. Online condolences may be
made at www.smithcrates.com.