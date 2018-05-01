Guy “Kevin” Lindquist, 65, of North Baltimore, passed away at 7:15am on

Monday, March 23, 2020, in the home he built for his wife, Karen (Smith).



Born November 11, 1954, in Ft. Crowder, MO to the late John H. and L.

Gayle (Barker) Lindquist, Kevin grew up on a farm in Hammansburg with his

brothers: Byron (Tina) Lindquist, and Ed (Martha) Lindquist. His family

moved to North Baltimore in the early 1970s. He met his future wife, Karen

in the 6th grade and knew she was the one for him. They married February

17, 1973. They were blessed with two children: a daughter, Angela (Jason)

Patchen; and son, Jacob (Trisha) Lindquist.



Kevin began his career in home construction, became a member of Cement

Masons Local 886, then Bricklayers Local 3, before changing his career to

Maintenance Mechanic at Equity Meats, then Electronics & Instrumentation

Technician at the IAMS plant, Leipsic, OH. He enjoyed troubleshooting

machinery and electrical systems at work, plus designing and building

projects at home.



A memorial service will be held at Basic Truth Church, at a later date,

after the restrictions from Covid 19 have been lifted. Arrangements have

been entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial

contributions may be made to Basic Truth Church. Online condolences may be

made at www.smithcrates.com.