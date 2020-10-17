H. Floyd Wingate, 85

Hyzah “Floyd” Wingate, 85, of Van Buren, Ohio, passed away at 3:10 a.m.,

Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He

was born on March 28, 1935, in Van Buren to the late Dustin and Eva

“Curly” (Lytle) Wingate. He married Sandra Apple on August 5, 1954 in

LaGrange, IN, and she passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, a few hours

after Floyd.





Floyd is survived by his sons: Greg (Jeanne) Wingate of Bowling Green,

Jeff (Reta) Wingate of Jenera and Doug (Amy) Wingate of Findlay;

daughters: Cara Sue (Paul) Stefanka of Van Buren and Jane Ellen

Wingate-Motter of Van Buren; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.





He was also preceded in death by infant son, Scott Douglas Wingate; his

sisters: Vondale Steen and Evelyn Craig; and an infant brother, Dee

Wingate.



Floyd retired from Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in Findlay, and Van Buren

Schools as a Bus Driver. He was a graduate of Van Buren High School, and

was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, North Baltimore. He

was a former member of the Ohio Grange, and had been an assistant Boy

Scout Leader. Floyd had volunteered with Van Buren Schools in the

industrial arts department and elementary school as a reader. He was an

avid blood donor for the American Red Cross. He was twice named Hancock

County School Bus Driver of the Year, and was a one time Ohio State School

Bus Rodeo Champion. Floyd and Sandra both enjoyed square dancing and polka

dancing. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Indians fan, and

enjoyed participating in community theater, camping and woodworking.



A combined funeral service with his beloved wife Sandra will be held at

11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME,

North Baltimore, with Pastor Phil Park-Thomas and Pastor John Apple

officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday at

SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, and 1 hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to the service on

Thursday.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com









