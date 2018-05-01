Findlay, OH, April 28, 2023 — Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County will officially begin construction of its 54th and 55th homes during a Raise the Wall ceremony open to the public on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8 a.m. The new homeowners, the Otto and Rodriquez families, will share their journeys followed by a countdown and raising of the first walls of each home simultaneously.

The ceremony will be held at the build site, located at 1705 Park Street, Findlay, Ohio.

These are the first and second homes to be built by Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County in 2023. As construction begins on homes #54 and #55, they will be completed simultaneously in just six weeks by nearly 700 volunteers.

House #54, the Otto family home will be a community build with volunteers and funding provided by all the many supporters of Habitat throughout the community.

The homeowner, Susan Otto, is a single mother of 8-year-old Emberley. Susan is employed at Whirlpool Findlay. She began her journey with Habitat on June 1, 2022, when she and her daughter were displaced from a violent storm that tore the roof off of her mobile home. Since, they’ve navigated the tragedy staying with friends, neighbors, and family. “After losing my home, I had no choice but to look for a new house. I came to Habitat’s Home Repair program hoping they could fix my home, but the damage was too great, and they guided me to the Homeownership Program. I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to receive a new, and safe home,” replied Otto.

House #55, the Rodriquez family home will be the Signature Home, financed by the donors who bought a “piece of the house” during the 2022 Signature Fundraiser. The homeowner, Vanissa Rodriquez, is a single mother of three children: Miliano (6), Tino (5) and Alonnah (2). She currently works as an estimator at Kirk Brothers. She began her journey with Habitat in April 2022, when notified by her landlord that her rent was increasing by $500 a month, and then was going to be sold.

House #54 and #55 Dream Builder Sponsors are Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Whirlpool. Carpenter Builder Sponsors are ADP, Anderson Company, Kershner Excavating, McNaughton McKay, Meijer, National Lime and Stone, Shelly Company, State Farm Dan Maciejewski, Van Horn Hoover, Many thanks to all the corporations and organizations that are providing build teams totaling 300+ volunteers for each home.

The Habitat for Humanity affiliate in Findlay will also incorporate its first ceremonial mortgage burning during its Raise the Wall event on Saturday, as Cherie Campbell-Thornton, homeowner of Home #7 built in 2003, will ceremonially burn her mortgage through Habitat. Cherie made her final payment on her 20-year mortgage last month.

Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, and also alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners. Pre-registration to volunteer is required by calling 419-429-1400 x 5, emailing [email protected], or signing up on the website habitatfindlay.org. No skills or tools are necessary to volunteer.

Through donations of money and materials and volunteer labor, Habitat is able to build a Habitat Home and sell it at an affordable price. The Otto and Rodriguez families qualified as a low-income family unable to qualify for a conventional loan who were willing to partner with Habitat and complete at least 400 sweat equity hours.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications from families now for new homes. To apply for a home or a home repair, visit habitatfindlay.org or call 419-429-1400.

About Findlay/Hancock County Habitat for Humanity

Findlay/Hancock County Habitat for Humanity seeks to put God’s love into action by building and repairing homes, community and hope to provide affordable shelter and stability to Findlay/Hancock County community residents. Since 2000, the affiliate has worked with families to build 53 homes and repair 135 homes. ReStore was opened in 2010 and moved to its new location in February 2019 at 1200 Commerce Parkway, Findlay. Since opening in 2021, Habitat’s Financial Opportunity Center has helped stabilize 96 families through financial and workforce education and resources. For more information, or to apply as a partner family, visit www.habitatfindlay.org or contact the office at 419-429-1400.