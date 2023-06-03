Habitat for Humanity Completes Construction on Spring Double Build

Findlay, OH, June 2, 2023 — Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County will officially finish construction of its 54th and 55th homes during a Home Dedication ceremony open to the public on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 9 a.m.

The ceremony will be held at the build site, located at 1705 Sherry Street & 1705 Park Street, Findlay, Ohio.

These are the first and second homes to be built by Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County in 2023. As construction concludes on homes #54 and #55, they were completed simultaneously in just six weeks by nearly 700 volunteers.

House #54, the Otto family home, was a community build with volunteers and funding provided by all the many supporters of Habitat throughout the community.

House #55, the Rodriquez family home, served as the Signature Home, financed by the donors who bought a “piece of the house” during the 2022 Signature Fundraiser.

House #54 and #55 Dream Builder sponsors are Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Whirlpool. Carpenter Builder Sponsors are ADP, Anderson Company, Kershner Excavating, McNaughton McKay, Meijer, National Lime and Stone, Shelly Company, State Farm Dan Maciejewski, Van Horn Hoover. Many thanks to all the corporations and organizations that provided build teams, totaling 300+ volunteers for each home.

Through donations of money and materials and volunteer labor, Habitat is able to build a Habitat Home and sell it at an affordable price. The Otto and Rodriguez families qualified as a low-income family unable to qualify for a conventional loan who were willing to partner with Habitat and complete at least 400 sweat equity hours.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications from families now for new homes. To apply for a home or a home repair, visit habitatfindlay.org or call 419-429-1400.

About Findlay/Hancock County Habitat for Humanity

Findlay/Hancock County Habitat for Humanity seeks to put God’s love into action by building and repairing homes, community and hope to provide affordable shelter and stability to Findlay/Hancock County community residents. Since 2000, the affiliate has worked with families to build 55 homes and repair 135 homes. ReStore was opened in 2010 and moved to its new location in February 2019 at 1200 Commerce Parkway, Findlay. Since opening in 2021, Habitat’s Financial Opportunity Center has helped stabilize 96 families through financial and workforce education and resources. For more information, or to apply as a partner family, visit www.habitatfindlay.org or contact the office at 419-429-1400.