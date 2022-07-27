Habitat for Humanity (Hancock County) to Hold Rock the Block Event

Findlay, OH – Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County will hold a “Rock the Block” evening at Riverview Terrace Mobile Home Park (Findlay, Ohio) on July 27, 2022, from 5 to 9 p.m.



Neighbors will be helping neighbors transform the face of a single block in just one day! Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County, and partners, will help provide preventative maintenance, weatherization and preservation repairs to the exterior of homes in a selected neighborhood.

Riverview Terrace Mobile Home Park is located on County Road 140 in Findlay, between State Route 12 and Route 224.

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County will be assisted by volunteers from Huntington Bank and homeowners residing in Riverview Terrace Mobile Home Park. Homeowners who qualify for Rock the Block include those that live in their home year-round, have owned the home being repaired for at least two years, fall within Habitat’s income guidelines and agree to complete sweat equity including on the day of Rock the Block assisting in helping with the repair, handing out water, and greeting volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County works to improve our community and neighborhoods with necessary home repairs, connect neighbors with neighbors and inspire homeowners to build neighborhood pride and become active in their own community. To learn more about this event or to volunteer, please visit https://habitatfindlay.org/rock-the-block/.