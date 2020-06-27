Habitat for Humanity News Update



1. Visit smile.amazon.com/ charitylists

2. Visit Charity Lists

3. Sign in with your

4. Shop Habitat for Humanity of Wood County OH Charity List

5. Select, donate and ship items to our new location: 326 Industrial Parkway Suite 1, Bowling Green OH 43402 Now that we are settling into our new location, we need a few items for the office. Check out our new AmazonSmile Wish List. To Shop simply do the following:1. Visit2. Visit Charity Lists3. Sign in with your Amazon.com credentials – you may be asked to sign up for AmazonSmile4. Shop Habitat for Humanity of Wood County OH Charity List5. Select, donate and ship items to our new location: 326 Industrial Parkway Suite 1, Bowling Green OH 43402 We may be adding items during the next few weeks…We’ll let you know.

Thank you for your support!

Don’t hesitate to contact the office with any questions 419.353.5430