Habitat for Humanity News Update

HABITAT NEWS

6.25.2020

We build strengthstabilityself-reliancethrough shelter.

Accepting Applications – Wayne Ohio

As a reminder, we are building two homes in Wayne in 2021. 
Applications are being accepted (processed on a first come first serve basis). 
Call 419.353.5430 for questions or to apply. 
Weston Home Build Update
It’s exciting to see the progress of the Weston build.  Many thanks to our Core Crew members who have volunteered many hours to this project!
Much Appreciation for the following
Weston Home Build Sponsors
We Need a Few Items to Make our
New Office Complete
Now that we are settling into our new location, we need a few items for the office. Check out our new AmazonSmile Wish List.  To Shop simply do the following:
1. Visit smile.amazon.com/charitylists 
2. Visit Charity Lists
3. Sign in with your Amazon.com credentials – you may be asked to sign up for              AmazonSmile
4. Shop Habitat for Humanity of Wood County OH Charity List
5. Select, donate and ship items to our new location: 326 Industrial Parkway Suite 1,      Bowling Green OH 43402
We may be adding items during the next few weeks…We’ll let you know. 
Thank you for your support!
Don’t hesitate to contact the office with any questions  419.353.5430

