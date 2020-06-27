Habitat for Humanity News Update

Now that we are settling into our new location, we need a few items for the office. Check out our new AmazonSmile Wish List. To Shop simply do the following:
1. Visit smile.amazon.com/charitylists
2. Visit Charity Lists
3. Sign in with your Amazon.com
credentials – you may be asked to sign up for AmazonSmile
4. Shop Habitat for Humanity of Wood County OH Charity List
5. Select, donate and ship items to our new location: 326 Industrial Parkway Suite 1, Bowling Green OH 43402
We may be adding items during the next few weeks…We’ll let you know.
Thank you for your support!
Don’t hesitate to contact the office with any questions 419.353.5430