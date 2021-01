WOOD COUNTY HABITAT NEWS December 31st, 2020 We build strength, stability, self-reliance, through shelter. DONATE NOW A year to remember! Many Thanks to all of you for supporting the mission of Habitat during this challenging year. Because of you we were able to continue to create decent and affordable housing!

We are ready and excited for the blessings 2021 will bring. Home for the Holidays On December 23rd, 2020 the affiliate’s first ever small house was dedicated in Risingsun with a virtual ceremony and welcome home parade. Calvin was able to immediately move into the home just in time for the holidays! Thanks to all who helped to make this possible! When you shop at Kroger you could earn rewards for Habitat.

Set up your account today- login to your Kroger’s shopping account, select community rewards and search for CW040, and select enroll.

Use your Kroger’s shopping card and Habitat will receive funds.