Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Annual “Make-It Take-It  Event” March 31 & April 1

Habitat for Humanity of Wood County is hosting their 3rd annual “Make It and Take It” event on March 31st and April 1st, at the Wood County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green, Ohio. Tickets are $50.

This fun workshop provides women the opportunity to build their own beautiful planter box which you get to take home at the end of the workshop. Come learn to use power tools or brush up on the skills you already possess. This workshop is led by the Habitat for Humanity of Wood County’s Women Build Committee and the Purple Hard Hats at BGSU. All money raised will go to support the construction of 3 homes for 3 deserving families in Wood County during 2023.

Register for the event by visiting qgiv.com/for/2023womenbuildmakeittakeit

There are 3 different time slots available for this engaging workshop so call your friends for a fun girl’s day where you will learn new skills, build a planter, and support your community.

Can’t attend? We are always looking for sponsors, volunteers and new committee members. Please contact us at (419) 418-8100

Habitat for Humanity Women Build events have provided the opportunity for women to take a proactive step in serving their communities all across the U.S. since 1991.