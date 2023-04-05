Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, Inc. to hold project blessing

WAYNE, OH (April 06, 2023) —Habitat for Humanity of Wood County will hold a Ground

Blessing ceremony for 2 homes being built for the Barnett and Reichenbach families in Wayne,

Ohio on Thursday, April 6, 2023.





This project is made possible thanks to build partners, RidgeStone Builders and Lakeside Interiors who will complete the construction of one of the two homes. Habitat and its corporate partners, will provide the financing and volunteer support for the other home.



This groundbreaking not only starts two families on their journey to homeownership but also marks the beginning of Habitat for Humanity of Wood County’s 2023 building season. There will be 3 homes built, one home rehabbed and several home repairs completed in 2023.



Who: Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, Barnett family, Reichenbach family

What: Project blessing and ground breaking for 2 homes

When: April 06, 2023 5:30 pm

Where: 219 E. Main St. and 220 South St, Wayne, OH 43466



About Habitat for Humanity of Wood County

Habitat for Humanity of Wood County partners with people in Wood County, Ohio and all over

the world to help them build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help

build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Since its inception,

Habitat for Humanity of Wood County has built 49 homes and completed various home repairs