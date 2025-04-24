North Baltimore, Ohio

April 24, 2025

Why it’s important: Every mother wants to have a secure, decent home for their children! Women Build empowers women to come together, learn new skills or strengthen existing ones, and help build affordable homes for two single mothers. Our work together will ensure their families have safe, decent homes they can afford—creating a strong foundation and empowering their futures. Learn more: Women Build is also a fundraiser that helps support Habitat’s mission while giving participants a hands-on way to make a difference. $50 includes a t-shirt, snacks and beverages, and an invitation to the Home Dedication Celebration

Three-hour shifts available: 8–11 AM or 12–3 PM

Build days: Friday, May 2nd and Saturday, May 3rd

We are building floor decks and sheds Registration ends this weekend! Register today!

News

Elmwood Junior High and High School Choir Charity Concert On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the Elmwood Junior High and High School Choirs filled the Elmwood Community Center Auditorium with music and meaning during a Charity Concert benefiting Habitat for Humanity. The evening was a stunning display of talent, heart, and community spirit. Every performance was beautifully executed, and the program flowed with care and purpose. We are truly grateful to the students, directors, and volunteers who made this event possible. Your generosity and passion were felt in every note. Thank you for using your voices to uplift others and for making such a meaningful impact through music and giving.

Upcoming Events

Women Build May 2-3, 2025 Strong WOMEN BUILD Together! Join us on May 2-3 to help build homes for two amazing single moms in Bradner, OH! Register by April 28th! Click Here to Register

Drone Drop Alert! On June 9th Fallen Timbers Fairways is hosting a Drone Golf Ball Drop. All proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Wood County. This drop will happen on the putting green and closest ball to the hole (or in) wins up to $1000 in cash and prizes, based on # of balls sold. Buy a ticket for $20 for your chance to win $1000. Only 200 tickets will be sold! *NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN Click here to enter!

Tee it up to support Habitat! St. John XXIII Knights of Columbus Council 14502 is holding a charity golf outing in support of Habitat’s 2025 home builds on Saturday, July 18th at Riverby Hills Golf Club. Register Here! Download the flyer

Get Tickets! The Hard Hats & High Heels Gala will be September 19, 2025, at Nazareth Hall in Grand Rapids, OH. A night of elegance, impact, and giving back to support building homes at Habitat for Humanity of Wood County. Get tickets here!

ReStore News

Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteer with us! Every hand makes a difference. -Volunteer at ReStore donation intake

cashier

sales floor helper -Join our Core Crew on build sites -Lunch providers needed for builds Click Here to Volunteer

Make an Impact! As a locally supported nonprofit, the work Habitat does is only made possible through community support.