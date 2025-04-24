North Baltimore, Ohio

Elmwood Junior High and High School Choir Charity Concert
On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the Elmwood Junior High and High School Choirs filled the Elmwood Community Center Auditorium with music and meaning during a Charity Concert benefiting Habitat for Humanity. The evening was a stunning display of talent, heart, and community spirit. Every performance was beautifully executed, and the program flowed with care and purpose.
We are truly grateful to the students, directors, and volunteers who made this event possible. Your generosity and passion were felt in every note. Thank you for using your voices to uplift others and for making such a meaningful impact through music and giving.