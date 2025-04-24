North Baltimore, Ohio

April 25, 2025 9:33 am

The District Update – Water Shed
BVHS Wellness Park TOP
Sept. 2023
Temporary
Logo
Amplex Fiber June 2024
June 2023 Left Rail
Sept. 2023
Resize
Logo & Info Aug 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Size Update

Habitat for Humanity of Wood County News

 
 
 

April 24, 2025
 
 

News

Upcoming Events

Volunteer Opportunities
 
 
 

Make an Impact!

As a locally supported nonprofit, the work Habitat does

is only made possible through community support.
 
 
 
 

🔍 Zoom In and learn more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website