North Baltimore, Ohio

Greetings!

As our first storm of winter approaches, we are reminded that this cold and snowy weather emphasizes the critical mission undertaken by Habitat for Humanity of Wood County to provide decent and affordable housing in our community. Habitat for Humanity of Wood County plays a pivotal role in providing the local community with decent and affordable homes, and as winter sets in, the significance of such homes becomes even more apparent. In the face of cold weather, the warmth and security offered by these homes stand as a beacon of hope for families in need of decent, affordable shelter.

Do you know of a family that needs decent and affordable housing? Have them reach out to us. There is more information below on the communities in which we will be building.

We have a lot of exciting things happening and we hope that you will be able to join us for some or all of them. Speaking of which, have you signed up for Mission Night yet? We hope so!

We hope that you will stay warm and safe through the storm this weekend.

In service,

Your Friends at Habitat for Humanity of Wood County