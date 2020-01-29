Habitat for Humanity to Host Volunteer Orientation

BOWLING GREEN, OH (January 28, 2020) — Join us on Monday, February 10, 2020, 11:00am, at the Wood County District Public Library, 2nd floor meeting room, to learn more about how you can join our mission to provide families with decent and affordable housing. By volunteering and applying your skills, local communities improve and transform. Through this transformation, families achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life.

Volunteers are the backbone to Habitat for Humanity of Wood County’s mission! Builds are slated for Spring and Fall 2020. You can volunteer as a core crew on our projects, join a committee or fill a need as an individual volunteer. Many skills will be needed and every hand makes a difference.

As a Core Crew member, you have more experience with tools and you will help guide fellow volunteers on the build site. Habitat safety training will be provided.

As an Individual or Committee Volunteer you will gain new experiences as you meet others who believe in giving a hand up and not a hand out. Specific opportunities include checking-in volunteers at the construction site, assisting in our administrative offices, coordinating lunches and/or provide lunch for volunteers at build sites, helping to select or support families in the program and helping at Habitat Wood County events.

Details on how you can become a Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Volunteer will be provided at the session:

-Monday, February 10, 2020

-11:00AM

-Wood County District Public Library – 251 N. Main, Bowling Green, OH 2nd floor meeting room

If you are unable to attend the Orientation, though are interested in volunteering, or would like additional information, please call Habitat for Humanity of Wood County office at 419.353-5430 or email [email protected]