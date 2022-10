HABITAT NEWS October, 2022 We build strength, stability, self-reliance, through shelter. DONATE NOW The Walls Are Up! The first wall panel was raised during the Project Blessing at the 50th Habitat home in Wood County!

Thank you to Jerome Church for taking part in this Wall Raising Ceremony with the Kuhnle Family. Take Team-Building to New Levels

Charter Steel spent time on site doing bridging and decking for the home just in time for our Project Blessing that followed a day after.



On this Build Day, the Weston United Methodist Church donated lunches to our volunteers! Thank you Charter Steel!



Regal joined us last week to help with interior walls and gable sheathing, they got a beautiful day to spend on the build site! Thank you Regal!



Southeastern Container on site assisting with nailers, hurricane brackets, and more.



Southeastern Container on site assisting with nailers, hurricane brackets, and more.

And a big thank you to The Sundae Station for donating lunch to these hardworking volunteers! Thank you Southeastern Container!